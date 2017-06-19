WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/18/17 -- Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: SNIPF)(TSX VENTURE: SPN), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, announces that it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on Friday, June 16, 2017.

Snipp would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support as all matters that were put before them at the Meeting were approved. In particular, Snipp is pleased to announce the re-election of Atul Sabharwal, Ritesh Bhavnani, Ram Ramkumar, Michael Dillon, and Michael J. Cannata to its board of directors (the "Board"). Shareholders also reappointed MNP LLP as Snipp's auditor for the ensuing year.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX-V, Snipp obtained disinterested shareholder approval of the Company's amended fixed number stock option plan (the "2016 Option Plan"), obtained disinterested shareholder approval of extension of consideration warrants, and obtained disinterested shareholder approval on the creation of control a person.

For more information on these and other matters voted on at the Meeting, see Snipp's information circular dated May 11, 2017 that is available on Snipp's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The company would also like to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a total grant of one million, seven hundred and thirty-nine thousand stock options to nine company officers and directors. Snipp's compensation committee, comprised entirely of independent board members, recommended this grant of options after reviewing the company's performance for the recently completed fiscal year. The options are to vest one-third in twelve months and then in additional one-third increments every twelve months thereafter until fully vested. The options are to be exercisable at a price of C$0.10 per common share and expire after five years.

