SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/18/17 -- The Dong-A Ilbo announced 37 CEOs as the winners of '2017 Leading CEOs of the Korean Economy' Award.

The '2017 Leading CEOs of the Korean Economy' Award is hosted by the Dong-A Ilbo and sponsored by Ministry of Science, ICT, and Future Planning, and Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The award ceremony for '2017 Leading CEOs of the Korean Economy' was at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Seoul on May 30th with the award winners and their peers and family.

The following is the list of award winners:

Sang-Bok, Lee (Govemor / Ganghwa County)

Ki-Dae, Yang (Mayor / Gwangmyeong City)

Bo-Seang, Park (Mayor / Gimcheon City)

Byung-Heon, Lim (Mayor / Nam-gu Office, Daegu Metropolitan City)

Hyung-Sik, Choi (Mayor / Damyang County)

Gun-Woo, Do (Mayor / Daegu Gyeongbuk Free Enconomic Zone Authority)

Choon-Hee, Park (Mayor / Songpa-gu Office, Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Jun-Seong, Hwang (President / Soongsil University)

Gyeong-Hui, Won (Mayor / Yeoju City)

Jun-Sung, Kim (Governor / Yeonggwang County)

Do-Jong, Kim (President / Wonkwang University)

Gi-Woo, Lee (President / JEI University)

Jin-Goo, Ra (Mayor / Jungnang-gu Office, Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Hoon-Kyu, Lee (President / Cha University)

Sang-Ki, Youn (Governor / Hadong County)

Yeun-Ki, Son (President / Korea Local Information Research & Development Institute)

Soon-Heung, Chang (President / Handong Global University)

Pal-Moon, Kang (CEO / Hawseong Urban Corporation)

Hong-Kee, Lee (Chairman / Gold Line Co., Ltd.)

Young-Ho, Jin (CEO / NextCNC, Co., Ltd.)

Gun-Soo, Yoon (CEO / DSC Investment, Inc.)

Jung-Hoon, Han (CEO / Institute for Future Value Investment)

Ja-Kwan, Koo (CEO / Samkoo, Inc.)

Doo-Young, Choi (Chairman / Shin young Tech.)

Hwa-Sun, Shin (CEO / Shinwha Real Estate Research & Development Institute)

Mee, Kim (President / CEO Suite, Inc.)

Jong-Kee, Chun (Chairman / Seegene Medical Foundation)

Young-Ok, Park (Chairman / Smart Investment Company)

Se-Min, Han (CEO / SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.)

Kyung-Tae, Noh (CEO / SCA Co., Ltd.)

Jae-Jin, Chang (Chairman / Orient Bio, Inc.)

Won-Suk, Oh (Chairman / Korea Fuel Tech Corporation)

Un-Ha, Roh (CEO / Panasonic Korea, Ltd.)

Young-Ju, Choi (Chairman / Panko Co., Ltd.)

Iwano Yasuyuki (CEO / Kowa Korea Company, Ltd.)

Kee-Young, Park (CEO / Gimboree, Job World Co., Ltd.)

Choong-Sik, Ha (Chairman / Hanmaeum Changwon Hospital)

