

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in positive territory on Monday despite the mixed cues from Wall Street on Friday. News that French President Emmanuel Macron's party won a clear parliamentary majority at the weekend boosted investor sentiment.



The result gives the 39-year-old president a strong mandate in parliament to pursue his pro-EU, business-friendly reform plans. Investors also await the formal start of Brexit talks between the UK and the European Union later in the day.



The Australian market is higher, extending gains from the previous session, after Wall Street closed mixed on Friday.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 31.20 points or 0.54 percent to 5,805.20, while the broader All Ordinaries Index is up 28.90 points or 0.50 percent to 5,836.90.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1 percent. The largest Australian banks have urged senators to consider major changes to a proposed A$6.2 billion levy.



Gold miners are also higher after gold prices rose slightly on Friday. Newcrest Mining is advancing 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up almost 1 percent.



The major miners are mostly lower despite iron ore prices edging slightly higher. BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is declining 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is down more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly weak despite higher oil prices. Woodside Petroleum is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Oil Search is down 0.2 percent, while Santos is advancing more than 1 percent.



On the economic front, Australia will provide May numbers for new motor vehicle sales today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday as the greenback fell on disappointing U.S. economic data. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7615, down from US$0.7585 on Friday.



The Japanese market is rising, with a weaker yen boosting exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 112.00 points or 0.56 percent to 20,055.26, off a high of 20,086.54 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly higher. Toshiba is gaining more than 2 percent, Sony is rising almost 2 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.6 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is gaining almost 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric is rising almost 3 percent, Toho Co is higher by more than 2.5 percent and DeNA is advancing more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Trend Micro is down more than 2 percent and Nippon Yusen is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 203.367 billion yen in May. That missed forecasts for a surplus of 43.3 billion yen following the 481.1 billion yen surplus in April.



Exports were up 14.9 percent on year to 5.851 trillion yen, shy of expectations for a gain of 16.0 percent. Imports climbed an annual 17.8 percent to 6.054 trillion yen versus expectations for 14.5 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia and Taiwan are also higher. Malaysia is edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Friday amid another round of downbeat economic data and news that online giant Amazon snapped up Whole Foods.



The Dow added 24.38 points or 0.11 percent to 21,384.28, while the Nasdaq fell 13.74 points or 0.22 percent to 6,151.76 and the S&P gained 0.69 points or 0.03 percent to 2,433.15.



The European markets ended Friday's session with modest gains. Investors cheered the news that Greece's creditors reached an agreement to release the next tranche of funds to Athens. Investors also heaved a sigh of relief after a new poll showed French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party is heading for a large majority in Sunday's legislative elections.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.48 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.89 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.60 percent.



Crude oil futures rose slightly on Friday to settle above the year's lows. July WTI oil gained 28 cents or 0.6 percent to $44.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



