Partnership provides local repair capability for components used on multiple RAAF platforms

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, is extending its component maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) license with RUAG Australia (RUAG) of Victoria, Australia. This license is a renewal of a previous license with RUAG, expanding product lines and platforms based upon Parker's wide range of hydraulic and flight control systems used by customers in the Oceania region.

This license supports RUAG Australia's contract award of the Multi-Aircraft Hydraulic and Undercarriage Systems Support (MAHUSS) contract from the Australian Department of Defence. This Parker license will support RUAG in the MAHUSS performance-based contract fulfilment for the F/A-18A/B, AP-3C, S-70B, and CH-47 fleets. Future growth is anticipated with the addition of F-35 and other platform sustainment as the next programs Parker and RUAG will collaborate on. With the selection of RUAG Australia as the Source of Repair (SOR) by the US Government F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO), capability for Parker F-35 component MRO will be created at multiple locations in Australia. Parker is also working with RUAG to create sustainment solutions on other Royal Australian Air Force and commercial aircraft.

As the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for flight control actuation, fuel, hydraulics, fluid conveyance, pneumatics, wheels, brakes, and other systems and technologies on multiple platforms, Parker is in a unique position to offer comprehensive support to RUAG. This support includes Parker proprietary technical data, knowledge transfer, spare parts, training, and tooling at the RUAG Victoria and Queensland locations as well as RAAF Base Williamstown and RAAF Base Amberly.

"Parker's continued investment in world-class partnerships such as RUAG Australia provides the RAAF with an OEM source of sustainment that ultimately reduces life-cycle costs and allows for increased operational capabilities," said John Cieslak, Parker Aerospace director of aftermarket business development. "We will continue to support RAAF new and legacy fleets with specific sustainment capability with partners such as RUAG."

