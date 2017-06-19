Parker Aerospace joint ventures in China achieve NADCAP and AS9100 certifications to locally produce OEM products and deliver aftermarket support

Both organizations move into permanent facilities to better support a wide range of aircraft platforms in the region

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its two joint ventures in China have secured important certifications to support a wide range of aircraft platforms throughout China and the region. NEIAS Parker Aero Systems and Equipment Company has obtained its AS9100 and certifications from the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP), while Parker FACRI Actuation Systems Company earned several recertifications. In addition, both organizations have recently moved into larger new facilities that will support their growing businesses.

"Parker is committed to the aerospace market in China," said Mark Seidel, vice president of strategic business integration at Parker Aerospace. "Along with our key joint venture partners AVIC NEIAS and AVIC FACRI, we are investing for the future success of programs like COMAC C919 and ARJ-21 as well as AVIC XAC's MA700 aircraft where Parker has large bills of materials. Parker's joint ventures will support these and future aerospace programs in China for many years to come."

NEIAS Parker, located in Nanjing, is a joint venture between Parker Aerospace and AVIC Nanjing Engineering Institute of Aircraft Systems (NEIAS). The organization provides advanced aerospace machining for fuel, fuel inerting, and hydraulic systems and components. The NEIAS Parker facility and team produce equipment for Airbus, Boeing, and COMAC aircraft in addition to those produced by other aircraft manufacturers. The operation moved into a new 6,800-square-meter (73,000-square-foot) facility in July 2016. AS9100 is a quality certification earned by aerospace manufacturers based on a specific standard published by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE).

"Applying AS9100 requirements to our processes enables NEIAS Parker to continuously improve our operations, performance, and profitability," said Tony Leung, general manager for NEIAS Parker. "Obtaining AS9100 certification for the NEIAS Parker facility indicates to our customers that we have a strong quality management system, and are able to consistently meet their quality expectations at a high level.

"NADCAP accreditation for the NEIAS Parker facility demonstrates to our customers that our processes are in line with the global aerospace standards that enable us to consistently meet stringent quality standards. When we can execute on both strong quality and reduced costs, it is equally beneficial for our customers and Parker Aerospace."

The facility's NADCAP approvals include those for surface treatment (anodizing, chemical conversion, and passivation), non-destructive testing, magnetic particle inspection, and fluorescent penetrant inspection. NADCAP is the leading worldwide cooperative program of major companies designed to manage a cost-effective consensus approach to special processes and products to provide continual improvement within the aerospace industry.

Parker FACRI, located in Xi'an, is a joint venture between Parker Aerospace and AVIC Flight Automatic Control Research Institute (FACRI). The company is an original equipment aerospace manufacturer with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities serving aircraft in China, including those from Airbus, Boeing, and COMAC.

Parker FACRI moved into a new 7,400-square-meter (79,000-square foot) facility in March 2017, and has since achieved AS9100C, CAAC 145, and FAA 145 re-certifications, plus NADCAP certification. The facility's capabilities include the final assembly and testing of flight control actuation system components for the C919 and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of components on commercial aircraft flight control actuation, fuel, hydraulic, landing gear, fuel inerting, thrust reverser, and engines systems. Further, Parker FACRI is serving as an exchange pooling center for Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 air separation modules, Airbus A330 ozone converters, and a distributor for Stratoflex Products fluid conveyance equipment. Working as a "value added" distributor, Parker FACRI offers customizing connectors and fittings with specific hose lengths for individual orders.

Cary Chua, general manager for Parker FACRI, explained, "This new facility will continue to grow our offerings to better serve our customers. Achieving our various recertifications within a month and a half of moving in is a testament to the robust processes and quality system we have in place. We are right on track to meet the needs of our customers.

"Our putting roots in Xian through this new larger facility shows our commitment to better serve the indigenous aircraft manufacturers and airlines operating in the world's fastest growing aviation market. Parker FACRI provides our customers with OEM quality, global services, and local presence."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

