Baskin-Robbins Signs Master Licensing Agreement to Develop Shops in Pakistan

Brand plans to develop 35 Baskin-Robbins shops across Pakistan over the coming years

LAHORE, Pakistan, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Baskin-Robbins, the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, today announced that it has signed a master licensing agreement with AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited to develop the brand in Pakistan. The agreement calls for the development of 35 Baskin-Robbins shops across the country, with an initial focus on the city of Lahore.

"Baskin-Robbins is famous around the world for offering an extensive variety of 31 ice cream flavors to its guests, and we're looking forward to treating our customers across Pakistan with the same flavorful experience," said Irfan Mustafa, Chairman of AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited. "And we look forward to opening our first Baskin-Robbins shop in the months ahead."

Harris Mustafa, CEO of AHG Flavours (PVT.) Limited, an industry veteran and a consummate operator, welcomed Baskin-Robbins in Pakistan in his classic bravado, "Abhi toh party shuru hoi hai," meaning the party has just begun.

Baskin-Robbins restaurants in Pakistan will feature the brand's extensive selection of classic ice cream flavors, including Pralines 'n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip and Very Berry Strawberry, alongside regional favorites such as Mango Tango and Tiramisu. The brand will also offer its delicious range of custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages, ice cream sundaes and take home ice cream treats.

"We are pleased to be collaborating with Irfan, Harris and their team to begin developing the Baskin-Robbins brand in Pakistan by bringing our wide range of delicious ice cream flavors, cakes and other treats to Pakistani customers," said John Varughese, Vice President, Dunkin' Brands International.

Baskin-Robbins currently has more than 7,800 restaurants in more than 50 countries around the world.

About Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, providing guests with a wide array of ice cream flavors and delicious treats at more than 7,800 retail shops in more than 50 countries around the world. The brand was founded by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion for ice cream led to the creation of many iconic ice cream flavors including Pralines 'n Cream, Jamoca® Almond Fudge and Very Berry Strawberry. Today, Baskin-Robbins has more than 1,300 ice creams in its flavor library, and also offers custom ice cream cakes, frozen beverages and ice cream sundaes. Its franchised ice cream shops serve as places where people can connect and create special memories while they explore a wide array of flavors, including a new Flavor of the Month every month.



