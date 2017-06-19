Live MRI-Guided Ablation to be Featured at EHRA Europace-Cardiostim 2017

VIENNA, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A special live case session at this year's EHRA Europace - Cardiostim conference will feature a real-time MRI-guided atrial ablation from the Helios Heart Center Leipzig using Imricor's Vision-MR' Ablation Catheter and Advantage-MR' EP Recorder/Stimulator System. The live case will be broadcast on Tuesday, June 20th at 11:00 am in the Senning Room of the Messe Wien conference center in Vienna, Austria.

Each year, the EHRA Europace - Cardiostim conference highlights the latest in research and technology for cardiac rhythm disorders and therapies. This year's conference will feature four live cases; one of which being the MRI-guided ablation from Leipzig. This much-anticipated live case is being described as a "not to be missed" session by the EHRA Europace Cardiostim 2017 Scientific Chair, Prof. MichaelGlikson, FESC.1

Cardiac ablations guided by real-time MRI offer several potential benefits over traditional x-ray guided procedures. With MRI guidance, physicians can individualize their treatment strategies by visualizing each patient's unique tissue structure and current disease state. In addition, MRI allows physicians to see the immediate results of the therapy they are delivering. This means that doctors can assess lesion quality and fill gaps in an ablation line during the initial procedure. As incomplete or inadequate ablation lines are believed to be the primary cause of arrhythmia recurrence, intra-procedural lesion visualization offers physicians a significant advantage in the treatment of cardiac disorders.

Caution: The Advantage-MR EP Recorder/Stimulator System has received CE mark approval; it has not yet been approved for use in the United States. The Vision-MR Ablation Catheter has been approved as an investigational device for clinical studies in Europe. All other Imricor products are not yet approved for use in humans.

About Imricor

Imricor Medical Systems is a privately held company that specializes in developing medical devices and systems that are compatible with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Its unique MR-enabled products are designed to provide doctors the ability to perform interventional procedures while taking advantage of the superior soft tissue imaging of MRI. Imricor is the world leader in the development of MR-enabled catheters for electrophysiology applications. Imricor also licenses its technology to help make implanted medical devices compatible with MRI. For more information, visit www.imricor.com.

