19.06.2017
PR Newswire

JAY-Z | 4:44 | JUNE 30, 2017

NEW ALBUM EXCLUSIVE TO TIDAL MEMBERS

NEW YORK, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDAL is excited to share JAY-Z's new album, 4:44, will be exclusively available to TIDAL Members.

Who: JAY-Z

What: New Album - 4:44

When: June 30, 2017 at 12 a.m. ET

How: New TIDAL members can visit TIDAL.com/Try-now

Where: TIDAL members can visit TIDAL.com

About TIDAL
TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in more than 52 countries, with more than a 48.5 million song catalog and 175,000 high quality videos. For more information, please visit www.tidal.com.
Follow TIDAL at http://facebook.com/tidal, http://twitter.com/tidalhifiand https://instagram.com/tidal/.

