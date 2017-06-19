BALTIMORE, MD--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - Pixelligent Technologies, the leader in high-index advanced materials (PixClear®) for displays, solid state lighting and optical components, announces that it has been named the 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. It won this award in the small/midsize company category for companies with revenues under $1B, for its PixClearProcess' that is revolutionizing chemical composite technology. The winner for the large company 2017 Manufacturer of the Year was Dow Chemical.

Over the past five years, Pixelligent has invested over $20 million in designing and building its advanced product development and manufacturing platform, the PixClearProcess'. This proprietary platform has enabled Pixelligent to scale from a manufacturing capacity of grams-per-year, to one of the most sophisticated and highly capital efficient manufacturing lines in the world, capable of mass production volumes in the tons.

"We are deeply honored to be named the 2017 Manufacturer of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. It's especially gratifying as we competed against some of the most respected high-tech manufacturers in the world. This award is also a great recognition of what we are most proud of, namely the balanced approach we have executed in developing both one of the most innovative materials in the world alongside one of the most advanced manufacturing lines in the world," remarked Craig Bandes, CEO, Pixelligent Technologies.

The Company's breakthrough PixClearProcess' allows its customers to more efficiently tune and magnify the desired optical, mechanical, and electrical properties of their formulations with unprecedented levels of precision. Depending on product performance requirements, incorporating PixClear® can deliver the highest possible light extraction, near perfect transmission, increased mechanical strength, and dramatic improvements in overall operating efficiencies. We enable our customers to deliver unprecedented levels of performance for OLED and HD displays, LED and OLED lighting devices, and optical components.

Pixelligent Technologies is the leading high-index advanced materials manufacturer that leverages nanomaterials and advanced manufacturing to deliver the world's best dispersion technology for next generation products in OLED and HD displays, OLED and LED lighting, and optical components. Pixelligent's PixClear® zirconia dispersions deliver the highest possible light extraction, near perfect transmission, increased mechanical strength, and dramatic improvements in overall operating efficiencies. Pixelligent's nanocomposites can be easily incorporated into the solvents, polymers, monomers, and manufacturing processes most commonly used in electronics manufacturing. For more information on Pixelligent, please visit www.pixelligent.com or follow us on Twitter @Pixelligent.

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards, now in their 13th year, honors manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each category, as well as a 2017 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the Gala were the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. http://www.frost.com.

