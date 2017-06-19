Textron Aviation selects Parker Aerospace to produce main wheels, main brakes, and nosewheel for single-engine turboprop program

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has been selected by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, as the supplier for the main wheels, main brakes, and nosewheel on the new Cessna Denali single engine turboprop aircraft.

Parker's Cleveland Wheels Brakes product line from the Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division reflects the company's decades of aerospace engineering expertise and provides substantial cost savings and improved reliability to its customers.

"Parker Aircraft Wheel Brake is proud to be a part of this exciting new platform," said Business Team Leader Thomas Dorinsky. "We are thrilled to continue our valued relationship with Textron Aviation and look forward to supporting the Denali program for many years to come."

"We believe that the Denali will be a great addition to Textron Aviation's lineage of high-performance, quality aircraft and we are pleased to continue our relationship with them," said General Manager Jim Stephens of the Aircraft Wheel Brake Division.

Parker Aerospace is in hall 5, stand C210, at the Paris Air Show, June 19-25, 2017.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

