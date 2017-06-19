Second in-region aftermarket support center will improve customer experience for all commercial aerospace customers in Asia Pacific and China

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will open its second global Customer Response Center (CRC) in Singapore in late 2017. Located inside Parker's existing customer support operation at 45 Changi North Crescent, Singapore, the new CRC location will provide a full range of business and technical services to its maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers as well as third-party repair operations 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The value of Parker Aerospace's around-the-clock service for customers will be further strengthened by a single point of contact locally to speed the handling of technical, business, and service calls requiring immediate attention.

The new Singapore CRC will enable wide-ranging regional service for customers in Asia Pacific and China. This center will provide around-the-clock material, logistic, and technical support for aircraft on the ground (AOG); spare part quotations; order execution and delivery; and management of Parker's worldwide parts pooling network.

Parker's first global CRC opened in Irvine, California in October 2015. Today CRC customers can contact the center by phone at any time, or through email support and online live-chat accessible from Parker.com/CRC. With the expansion, customers of Parker Aerospace will have more issues resolved real-time by local staff who are most familiar with customer and regional support needs.

The Singapore CRC is part of the Parker360 initiative to keep aircraft continuously healthy, around the clock and around the globe. In addition to 24/7/365 accessibility, Parker's global pooling inventory allows for efficient delivery of needed parts for customers. With pooling centers located in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas, customers no matter where they are have access to the parts they need.

"Part availability is just one of the ways we'll be working to create a seamless customer service experience at the new Singapore CRC," said David Sawdey, the director of global services for Parker's Customer Support Operations (CSO) division. "The center in Singapore is the next phase of our strategy to support our aftermarket customers within their regions. We want our customers to have their inquiries addressed and resolved quickly during their workday, no matter where they are located in the world."

Parker Aerospace is in hall 5, stand C210, at the Paris Air Show, June 19-25, 2017.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170618005079/en/

Contacts:

Parker Aerospace

Brian King, +1 714-458-7416

brian.king@parker.com