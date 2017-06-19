Parker's Customer Support Operations strives to keep customers' aircraft fleets continuously healthy, around the clock and around the globe

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today launched a new initiative named Parker360 to provide world-class aerospace aftermarket services. Known as a systems provider with 100 years of experience on nearly every major aircraft that has flown, Parker Aerospace is uniquely qualified to provide aftermarket aircraft support. Reinforcing its status in the industry, Parker360 promises to help aircraft operators and owners to continuously maintain the health of their fleets globally.

"No other company offers the complete range of aerospace technologies that Parker does, touching every aircraft market, with a broad historical pedigree of aircraft platforms and deep understanding of system integration," said Austin Major, vice president of customer support at Parker Aerospace. "Parker360 is our promise to provide comprehensive support around the clock and around the globe. Our global Customer Response Center is waiting to help 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and our support network is ready to help aircraft anywhere in the world."

As the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for systems and components supporting most aircraft platforms, Parker Aerospace provides industry-leading lifetime support for its products to aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators. Within Parker Aerospace, Customer Support Operations serves as the single point of contact for Parker Aerospace OEM divisions and their product lines. This includes flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets.

Parker360 focuses the power of Parker Aerospace's valuable experience as a systems supplier with high-quality parts from the OEM divisions, all backed by industry-leading service. Not only does Parker maintain a 24/7/365 support center, the employees within Parker Aerospace are truly a differentiator in the service offering. Over its 100-year history, Parker has prided itself in hiring some of the smartest, most capable, and dedicated people in the aerospace industry who individually have impressive pedigrees working on specific aircraft platforms.

Parker Aerospace's commitment to people shows in the company's employee retention rate; many employees stay for decades. Parker Aerospace reports an average employee tenure of 16.6 years. "If you have a question about a component from 1990, not only do we have all the performance data to provide an answer, we can usually also ask the engineer who originally designed it, because he or she still works here," said Vic Jorcyk, Customer Support Operations business development director.

"Even as early as the Spirit of St. Louis first crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Parker's parts were driving the success of customers, making the dream of aerospace a reality," said Jorcyk. "Just as Charles Lindbergh was successful with Parker's parts in 1927, today we're engineering the success of aerospace companies who are building the aircraft of tomorrow, and we'll support those aircraft indefinitely."

As Parker celebrates its 100th anniversary, the launch of Parker360 reinforces the values with which the company was created. As stated by Arthur Parker, the founder of Parker Hannifin, "Our success is founded on fair dealing, hard work, coordination of effort, and quality products."

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

