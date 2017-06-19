Parker to partner with component supplier in Czech Republic

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, has been selected by GE Aviation to provide the lubrication and scavenge pump for the 1,300 to 2,000 shaft-horsepower small turboprop engine currently in development on the Advanced Turboprop (ATP), GE's new advanced turboprop engine.

"Parker Aerospace will help to provide performance improvements with its custom-designed lubrication and scavenge oil pump," said Susan Janes, program manager for Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. "This pump boasts a series of features to make it both compact and extremely robust, to meet challenging gearbox targets for weight and envelope."

GE Aviation Czech will build the ATP at the GE Turboprop Engine Center of Excellence in Prague. Parker Aerospace will partner with its longstanding Czech component supplier, Jihostroj, to produce the pumps in the Czech Republic. "We were pleased to help GE Aviation with technical and schedule challenges," Janes noted. "We were also pleased to help provide local sourcing for manufacturing."

"Parker has a worldwide supply chain, developed over the years through strategic alliances, licensing agreements, and joint ventures," said Rick Mossey, business development manager for Parker Aerospace. "GE can rely on Parker's well-proven and extensive global network that is supported by well-established and reliable logistics capability. This is what our customers expect, and this is what Parker Aerospace is successfully delivering."

Pump design is now underway at Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division in Devens, MA, facility with first units available in early summer. GE Aviation's new engine will power Cessna's new Denali single-engine turbo-prop aircraft, which is expected to fly in 2018.

"Parker Aerospace is excited to partner with GE Aviation as it introduces additional innovation to this market segment," said Mossey. "This engine and aircraft will be in service for many decades to come; we understand and support our customer's strategic vision and the need to be around to support the product far into the future. As Parker celebrates 100 years in business this year, that staying power will continue to serve us and our customers well."

Learn more about Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division at www.parker.com/gasturbine.

Parker Aerospace is in hall 5, stand C210, at the Paris Air Show, June 19-25, 2017.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft and their engines.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About GE Aviation. GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet, turboprop and turboshaft engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit us at www.ge.com/aviation. Follow GE Aviation on Twitter at http://twitter.com/GEAviation and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/user/GEAviation.

