

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 141.97 against the pound, from an early 4-day high of 141.33.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 124.39, 111.14 and 114.09 from Friday's closing quotes of 124.12, 110.86 and 113.80, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 145.00 against the pound, 126.00 against the euro, 113.00 against the greenback and 116.00 against the franc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX