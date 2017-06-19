Astronautics to Provide Connectivity Solution for Airbus Helicopters

Forward-fit communications system for multiple Airbus Helicopter platforms will enable complete digital connectivity

Le BOURGET,France, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- PARIS AIR SHOW -- Astronautics Corporation of America announced that it will provide its newest connectivity platform, the Astronautics Air Ground Communications System (AGCS), to Airbus Helicopters as a connectivity solution for the original equipment manufacturer's production helicopters. Airbus Helicopters is the largest supplier of turbine helicopters to the rotorcraft market.

The Astronautics AGCS system consists of an airborne server, wireless communications module, remote media device, and ground server software creating a complete air-to-ground, modular data transmission system. The system is expected to qualify by the end of 2018.

Airbus Helicopter operators will benefit in many ways from the AGCS, including: 1) secure protection of critical avionics from non-authorized access through implementation of a modern cybersecurity framework; 2) wireless access to operational and maintenance data in flight and on the ground; 3) capability to send and receive data through a variety of communication channels; and 4) the ability to store and retrieve hundreds of hours of operational data within the system.

"The Astronautics AGCS will provide Airbus Helicopters a connectivity solution designed specifically for helicopters with the latest certification regulations [Data Security CRI]," said Astronautics President Chad Cundiff."Helicopter operators will realize enhanced operational and safety benefits through real-time data access. Plus, the AGCS' modular design and upgradeability will ensure the system can rapidly evolve to provide operators the latest, state-of-the-art digital innovation."

To learn more about the AGCS and its capabilities, visit Astronautics at the Paris Air Show, Hall 4, Booth F18, June 19-22, or contact busdev@astronautics.com.

About Astronautics Corporation of America

Astronautics Corporation of America, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in the design, development and manufacture of avionics equipment and systems for the commercial and military aerospace industry. Key product areas include electronic primary flight displays, engine displays, mission computers, electronic flight bags, and certified servers for airborne applications. Services include system integration and custom software for critical applications. Since its founding in 1959, Astronautics has been providing tailored engineering solutions to help clients achieve mission success. For more: www.astronautics.com.

