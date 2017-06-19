

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), a marketing and corporate communications company, Monday announced the launch of two new, three-year global partnerships with NGOs - Theirworld and Girl Effect.



With the partnerships, Omnicom said it is formalizing its pledge to Sustainable Development Goal or SDG #4 'inclusive and quality education for all.'



Children's charity Theirworld uses research, pilot projects and campaigning to create global change and bring better health and education to children.



UK-based Girl Effect uses mass media, mobile technology, and data and insights to create a 'New Normal' for girls.



The company said it has been simultaneously supporting global and local education programs since the launch of the Common Ground Initiative last year, while managing several projects with its newest partners.



