Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 19/06/2017 / 13:03 UTC+8 *Brighthand Established Office in Hong Kong To assist listed mainland companies and financial institutions in global development* [18 June 2017, Shanghai] The leading financial communication and investor relationship management expert for China A-share stock market- Shanghai Brighthand Public Relations Consulting Co., Ltd ("Brighthand") is pleased to announce it had formally established its international headquarter in Hong Kong. Brighthand International will be providing assistance to mainland A-share listed companies in inter-financial markets communication and public relationship strategies, as well as assist H-share listed companies and financial institutions in cultivating media relationships and brand management in mainland China. In pace with global development of economy and increasing influence of China in the world, more mainland enterprises are accelerating their "go abroad" steps, responding to China's summon up on Belt Road Initiative worldwide policy. Many mainland enterprises, especially listed companies are looking for merge and acquisition opportunities, to enhance their impact on world market and increase their status in global business. This trend gradually boosts the market demands about the service of oversea communication and public relation strategy for cross-border merger and acquisition business. Meanwhile after the successful launch of Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, communications between mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets are heightening. Brighthand International will work on the global financial communication, international roadshow, investor due diligence, public relation strategy positioning and other comprehensive services for A-share listed companies. At the same time, Brighthand International will also provide H-share listed companies and financial institutions services in media relationships and brand management in mainland China to well promote them connecting mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets. After the establishment of international headquarter, Brighthand will expand its Shanghai headquarter and subsidiaries in Beijing and Shenzhen to a leading financial communication strategic and consulting network, better serving the companies listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. "Brighthand commenced its international platform in Hong Kong today, means we could help A-share listed companies well exposed to world stage, as well as to provide excellent financial communication services to those Chinese companies who are looking for sustainable advancement and oversea development opportunities." Said Miss Xuejing Wang, CEO of Brighthand Public Relations Consulting Co., Ltd. Brighthand has established a full-cycle service system for the NEEQ stage, IPO stage, post-listing regular stage and major asset restructuring stage It offers a comprehensive array of financial and business consulting services that cover IPO listings, brand positioning in the capital market, media relations management, media communications, corporate image promotions, roadshow presentations, investor relations management, corporate brand planning and promotion as well as event management. Brighthand has been delivering professional services to more than one hundred Chinese domestic and foreign A-share and H-share companies, NEEQ-listed companies and large financial institutions. It has clients across China, engaged in diverse sectors of the Chinese economy, such as finance, real estate, pharmaceutical biotechnology, construction, iron and steel, military, public utilities, industrial manufacturing, energy, electricity, logistics, IT, cultural media and retail. Brighthand has provided public relations services for its clients in a number of landmark, significant restructuring projects in the Chinese domestic capital market. Examples were the merger between Baosteel and WISCO, the two iron and steel giants in China, which has been described as "merger of the century"; the major asset restructuring involved in the merger between Ningbo Port (the world's largest port) and Zhoushan Port; and the merger between Zheneng Power and its subsidiary B-share Southeast Electric Power as well as the listing on the main board. These projects had good word-of-mouth publicity in the Chinese domestic capital market. In particular, the Zheneng Power restructuring project was ranked as one of the top ten most impactful cases in the Chinese domestic capital market. For this project, Brighthand received the "8th Outstanding Public Relations Communication Case Award in Shanghai" in 2016, making it the only award-winning financial public relations firm in the industry. Wang Xuejing, CEO at Brighthand, said: "We have been growing and expanding together with a number of listed companies since our inception. As these companies are planning their globalization programmes, we set up an international operations department because we hoped to serve them better in their globalization and development programmes." - End - This press release was issued by Shanghai Brighthand Public Relations Consulting Co., Ltd. For inquiries, please contact: Shanghai Brighthand Public Relations Consulting Co., Ltd. Tel: 021 - 61052929 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PJCEMNDLVP [1] Document title: Brighthand Established Office in Hong Kong to Assist Listed Mainland Companies and Financial Institutions in Global Development 19/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e0a9e76250ff05c0bcd0f7d292d65c2a&application_id=583865&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2017 01:04 ET (05:04 GMT)