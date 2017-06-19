HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- f-code, the digital marketing technology company specializing in conversion rate optimizations and retargeting, announced the opening of its latest office in Hong Kong -- their third office since the company was founded in 2006.

Through its range of experience in digital marketing in Japan and Thailand, f-code helps online businesses from all sectors to enhance their website performances with their marketing technology "f-tra", including the latest Push (Web Push notifications), CTA (Call-to-Action), EFO (Entry-Form-Optimization). With many Japanese brands using f-code's marketing technology, the company sees this move to further consolidate its presence in Asia.

Deployed at more than 2000 websites, f-tra's unified interfaced dashboard allows marketers to create campaigns on websites at just few clicks, aiming at strengthening engagement with visitors while ultimately improve the conversion rate.

Revolutionize Web Marketing and Facilitate Engagement

"Unlike the old-fashioned, traditional marketing, we see the profound importance one-to-one communications between company and customer. With the use of f-tra, we put ourselves into the customer's point of view and comprehensively track, attract and convert customer's activities." said Mr.Tsutomu Kudo, CEO of f-code Inc. Japan.

Internationally Oriented Consulting Service

The consulting team combines web consulting expertise with the agility, creativity and technological expertise of f-code. With such standard of service provision, f-code is meeting today's demands for innovation and speed.

CTA (Call-to-Action): Effortlessly simple, targeted banners

CTA offers a full suite of setting functions regarding audience segmentation, trigger arrangement and deliver approaches to better target visitors.

Reference Case Study: An express bus booking website in Japan

The difficulty stems from the fact that visitors often leave page as it is difficult to search for bus route. The company would like to lower the exit rate, hence a banner to re-navigate users to the "Popular Referral Route" page in any attempt of exit has been set up.

The campaign then resulted in a reduction of 13.1% of the original exit rate with a tripled click rate, from 0.5 % to 1.8%.

Push: Timely, Relevant and Personalized

Push enables users to opt-in to timely updates from sites they particularly enjoy and allow marketers to actively re-engage them with customized, relevant content.

Reference Case Study: A leading business attire retailer with over 560 shops across Japan

The issue of standardization in retargeting has remained one of the biggest issues marketers face. Time-bound communication Web-push notifications are made possible with f-tra latest products, the retailer then customized weekend campaign for sharing time-critical information that is valuable for customers.

EFO (Entry Form Optimization): Smart Entry Form

EFO technology provides users filling in forms with intelligent input assistance and notification function, which will reduce the number of input errors and invalid forms, prevent users from exiting in the middle and increase participation rates.

Reference Case Study: Company M, a Japanese developer

When the Japanese developer, Company M's website first came out, the number of visits continued to rise, but the completion rate of users filling in the form was very low. In order to solve the problem of low conversion rate, the f-tra EFO input support function was embedded in the website form, and based on the report data, the form settings and user interface were further improved. As a result, the form completion rate increased by 2.7 times, and the website itself gradually expanded all over Japan.

About f-code (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd

f-code (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd, a digital marketing company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, provides insight and specialized skills in Digital Marketing consultation with use of Marketing Technology. Supported by over 10 years of experience in digital marketing, dedicated professionals have leveraged such expertise to develop our user's interface optimization tools, named "f-tra" for clients, create value and optimize their performance. Our global reach includes over five cities, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Indonesia and China at the moment and we are proud of our value-added service in building lasting relationships with our clients and communities.

