Rapid Plasma Deposition™ (RPD™) Additive Manufacturing process employed to manufacture certified and conforming components ahead of schedule

Today,Norsk Titanium AS, a supplier of additive manufactured structural titanium components, announced their first (on-time) delivery of FAA approved structural components for installation on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. This key milestone demonstrates the production maturity and readiness of the Rapid Plasma Deposition™ technology to compete against traditional manufacturing processes.

"Delivery of these first three part numbers represents significant progress for additive manufacturing: qualification with the OEM, certification with the FAA, and the ability to transition to production and meet customer cost, quality and delivery expectations. Norsk Titanium delivering on a significantly reduced timeline further signals the ancillary cost benefits that customers may realize with additive manufacturing: lead time reduction, lower inventory requirements, and future spare parts continuity assurances," said Norsk Titanium President & Chief Executive Officer Warren M. Boley, Jr.

These and other additive manufactured components will be on display at the International Paris Airshow, Le Bourget June 19-25, 2017 at Norsk Titanium's booth in Hall 1, Space H299, along with a full-scale mock-up of the company's patented MERKE IV™ Rapid Plasma Deposition™ machine that produced the pioneering structural parts.

Norsk Titanium AS is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition™ (RPD™) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD™ is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com

