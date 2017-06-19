ICT Health Wins '2017 UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year Award' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ICT Health LLC was named '2017 UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year' at the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet held on the 24th of May at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523862/Frost_and_Sullivan_ICT_HEALTH_LLC.jpg

ICT Health LLC provides a comprehensive array of integrated clinical and administrative solutions to leading healthcare service providers in the UAE. In addition to offering both on-premise and cloud deployable Health IT systems, the company's roadmap for the year is focused on delivering various mobile services across iOS and Android platforms. Furthermore, ICT Health has recently launched an enterprising Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution taking patient care beyond hospital boundaries. ICT Health is set to empower digital health communities through its distributed healthcare solution offering, which caters to entire ecosystem of healthcare and is essential for patient safety and coordinated care.

Accepting the recognition, Mr. Fareed Al Hinai, Vice Chairman, ICT Health LLC said, "On behalf of my team, I would like to thank the jury, Frost & Sullivan & all our client partners for being awarded as the best HealthIT company in the UAE 2017. It is indeed a huge privilege as the UAE is acknowledged as the trendsetter & reference benchmark for DigitalHealth in the MENA region. This recognition reflects our track record constructed upon best practices gained from enterprise solution deployments at Cleveland Clinic - Abu Dhabi, Aster DM Healthcare, IHD Dubai, Narayana Health, Corniche Hospital Abu Dhabi, Breach Candy, Neotia Healthcare, Ministry of Health Oman, etc. For us, these have been invaluable learning experiences & we now have the credibility to be preferred as your ICT solution partner."

Extending his hearty congratulations to ICT Health on wining the award, Mr. Sandeep Sinha, Vice President, Transformational Health Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, "2016 has been a very successful year for ICT Health. The company has demonstrated a growth rate of nearly 47% across the GCC. In 2016, ICT Health's star-selling products were HINAI Web, HINAI ImageNet and HINAI View. The company has installed its services across more than 125 sites (hospitals/facilities). Furthermore, with its commitment to drive innovation and achieve clinical excellence, ICT Health proves to be one of the preferred choices of leading healthcare providers in the UAE. ICT Health's key products and services, which include HIMS, Teleradiology, RIS PACS, Web portals and mobile apps, have rapidly gained commercialization success across the UAE and other regions."

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognises companies across regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and performance in a range of industrial sectors for superior leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan's robust research methodology represents the analytical rigour of our research process. It offers a 360-degree view of industry challenges, trends, and issues by integrating all 7 of Frost & Sullivan's research methodologies. Too often, companies make important growth decisions based on a narrow understanding of their environment, leading to errors of both omission and commission. Successful growth strategies are founded on a thorough understanding of the market and an in-depth analysis of the associated best practices and technical, economic, financial, customer-related and demographic factors. The integration of these research disciplines into the company's 360-degree research methodology provides an evaluation platform for benchmarking industry participants and for identifying those performing at best-in-class levels.

About ICT Health

ICT HEALTH is the preferred choice of dynamic care delivery organizations, looking to empower their care practices & operations with smarter technology accelerators that directly result in improved outcomes. The 100+ care delivery centers across India, Middle East & Africa utilize the company technology and services to improve specific key performance indicators relevant to their care operations. www.icthealth.com

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies?

