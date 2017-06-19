Toshiba Announces Renewed Focus for Turkey's Business PC Market

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Toshiba to focus on offering innovative product solutions to drive efficienciesand address business challenges

Toshiba today announced its renewed strategy for Turkey, cementing its focus for the business computing market through the development of business to business (B2B) PC devices and solutions. Working in partnership with IT distributor Armada, an Ingram Micro company, Toshiba will concentrate its efforts on ensuring customers across the country have access to its innovative product solutions built on mobility, security and reliability.

"With over 30 years' heritage in the business device market, solving business challenges and driving efficiencies is in our DNA. We have been present in the Turkish market for several years providing advanced technological solutions through our PC offerings," said Maki Yamashita, Senior Vice President, PC & Solutions EMEA, Toshiba Europe GmbH. "Our renewed focus is to grow our presence in Turkey, and ensure we are seen as a leading B2B PC business that provides innovative technology - helping businesses to address the challenges that trends such as digital transformation and the mobile workforce are presenting to them."

Solutions such as Toshiba Mobile Zero Client (TMZC) enable employees to work flexibly - anywhere, anytime, without compromising on the security of business-critical data by offering a more secure method of data and device management. Zero client solutions remove the threat of malware from being stored on devices, and eliminate data theft in the event of a device being lost or stolen.

"We believe the investments we are making across EMEA are creating strong conditions for growing our PC business in our core regions and sectors," adds Yamashita. "We're confident in the strength of our renewed strategy and are aiming for sustained growth across Turkey."

