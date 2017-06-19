Peninsula: Business Owners Are Baffled By Employment Law Jargon

MANCHESTER, England, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

54% of business owners don't know their employment law jargon

The modern workplace is awash with clichés, buzzwords and industry jargon, so it is no surprise that they often lead to confusion from business owners. A survey of 250 business owners by Attest market research for HR and employment law specialist Peninsula discovered that 54% of business owners were baffled by employment law jargon with many thinking the human resource management method - Bradford factor stood for the best singer in Bradford instead of a means of measuring worker absenteeism. The Conservatives election slogan 'strong and stable' clearly left a huge mark on people's thoughts as a number of business owners thought that 'SSP' stood for 'strong and stable professionalism' instead of the correct meaning of 'statutory sick pay.'

Alan Price, HR Director at Peninsula said: "Employment law is full of legal abbreviations and jargon that can be very confusing. When a small business owner is trying to cover many aspects of a company simultaneously, they may come across terminology they don't recognise or understand; this can lead to incorrect processes being followed with potential costly results for the business."

"From this research, we can see it is a necessity that every business has employment law and HR support in some form as any business that has employees will inevitably have these considerations. Employment law is constantly evolving and covers a huge range of different legislations and acts in relation to the rights of employees, including gender discrimination, minimum wage increases and health and safety to name but a few. Keeping up with these changes can be hard for a business with no employment law/HR function however lack of knowledge of the law is no defence and can lead to devastating consequences for a business"

"In these challenging and unstable economic times businesses need to run efficiently and effectively in order to survive and grow, it is more important than ever to make sure they have a clean bill of legal health. This means keeping on top of employment legislation and jargon as well as having the relevant support around you."

About Peninsula:

https://www.peninsulagrouplimited.com/

With over 30 years' experience, Peninsula has built the largest team of HR, Employment Law and Health Safety experts, who are trusted advisers to over 30,000 businesses across the UK and Ireland, providing advice and support to its members 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.