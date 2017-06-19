Regulatory News:

Plant Advanced Technologies (Paris:ALPAT):

PAT1657 (patent pending), an innovative active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), proved its potential to treat skin inflammation pathologies. This product developed at preclinical stage is now ready for licensing to pharmaceutical groups, as set out during IPO on Euronext GrowthTM (formerly Alternext) in 2015.

This drug candidate for the treatment of skin inflammations is presented for the first time at BIO International Convention in San Diego, June 19-22. This important event gathers pharmaceutical and biotech companies exhibiting the latest innovations in life science. Frédéric Bourgaud, PhD, head of PAT research, and Jean-François Ginglinger, PhD pharmaceutical products development manager, will be representing PAT during this global event.

PAT1657 is obtained from PAT plant milking® technology and is optimized by hemi-synthesis. Results for this API show strong efficacy for chronic inflammation and psoriasis on mice models, without side effects compared to the market reference in corticosteroids.

PAT1657 is expected to trigger interest from pharmaceutical companies looking for innovative drugs. This global event should allow the Group to accelerate its commercialization.

All about PAT at www.plantadvanced.com

More about BIO 2017: http://convention.bio.org/

About Plant Advanced Technologies PAT:

PAT is a plant biotechnology company producing rare, new actives of plant origindesigned for pharmaceutical, cosmetic and agrochemical markets.

PAT exclusive know-how is worldwide patented (PAT plant milking® et Target Binding®).

PAT is listed on Euronext GrowthTM of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0010785790 Mnemonic code: ALPAT).

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170618005013/en/

Contacts:

Plant Advanced Technologies

Relations investisseurs

Jean-Paul FEVRE, Tél.: +33 (0)3 83 94 03 42

contact@plantadvanced.com

or

Aelium

Communication financière

Solène KENNIS /Jérôme GACOIN, Tél.: +33 (0)1 75 77 54 68

skennis@aelium.fr