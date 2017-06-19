The Company reinforces its international exposure and commercial outreach through an alliance with a leading distributor in Asia (China, Hong-Kong and Macau)

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and genetic diseases today announced it has signed a business alliance with APG Bio Ltd to distribute its solutions and services for the life sciences research (LSR) market in Great China, Hong-Kong and Macau.

"We are pleased to announce we have reached an exclusive agreement with Genomic Vision to distribute the molecular combing technology in China, Hong-Kong and Macau. This innovative technology will bring new approaches for genomic analysis to our customers and will strongly broaden our Life Science portfolio.", commented Haixang Wang, CEO of APG Bio Ltd

David Del Bourgo, Director of Marketing Sales said: "We are delighted to start this distribution agreement with APG Bio Ltd. China is today a leading player in the world of genomics and we know there is a tremendous potential for our technology to contribute to the country developments in that field. By this distribution alliance with APG Bio Ltd, a recognised player in China and its neighboring markets, Genomic Vision will sustainably improve the international expansion of its LSR activities."

Thanks to the DNA combing technology, Genomic Vision is ideally suited for applications in the exciting area of the genome editing. The cutting-edge solutions and services developed by the Company enable to detect complex genetic anomalies responsible for hereditary diseases and cancers by offering a full and comprehensive view of entire DNA molecules.

APG Bio Ltd is a leading distributor in China. Headquartered in Shanghai, the Company numbers 180 dealer partners nationwide, offering innovative instrument and reagent solutions to the life science and industrial markets. APG Bio Ltd, with professional technical support and application support, is also committed to provide researchers perfect pre-sale consultation and after-sale service. (http://en.apgbio.com)

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC® Mid Small and CAC® All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in its Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170618005111/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon, +33 1 49 08 07 50

Co-founder, Chairman CEO

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

or

Milestones

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian, +33 1 83 62 34 84

barabian@milestones.fr

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Dušan Orešanský Emmanuel Huynh, +33 1 44 71 94 92

gv@newcap.eu