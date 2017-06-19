Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-19 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 09.05.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN - Northern Horizon Capital 20.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2017 Government LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Annual General RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Dividend payment OLF1R Olainfarm RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Coupon payment date LHVB0725 LHV Group TLN 24A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Coupon payment date BIBB0210 Baltic International Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Dividend payment NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2017 Coupon payment date RTBB0225 Rietumu Banka RIG 17C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2017 Trading holiday TLN, RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.