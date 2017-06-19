PRESS RELEASE



19 June 2017, at 9:00 a.m.





eQ Asset Management Ltd ("eQ") has raised over 100 MUSD during the spring of 2017 for its eQ PE IX US fund. The final closing was held on 14 June 2017. The fund is eQ's second private equity fund investing in North America. The first one, eQ PE VII US, was founded in 2015 with 80 MUSD of committed capital.



In line with its predecessor, eQ PE IX US will invest in North American private equity funds with a strategy to make equity capital investments in small and midsize unlisted companies in The United States and Canada. The portfolio will consist of approximately ten funds diversified into several sectors and geographies. eQ will act as The General Partner, advised by RCP Advisors. RCP's 44 investment professionals managing 5.5 billion USD of assets are based in Chicago and Los Angeles.



"We are very pleased with the professionalism and investment expertise of RCP. Our first US fund was fully committed in the targeted investment period of two years. The portfolio consists of very interesting funds, the access to which would not have been possible without RCP's long term contacts. Our new eQ PE IX US fund has already commenced investing with commitments in three funds", comments Staffan Jåfs, Head of Private Equity at eQ.



"Our clients show an interest to invest in the largest private equity market in the world, North America, alongside with the traditional investment expertise of eQ in Europe. In 2015 eQ PE VII US raised capital from 35 limited partners, eQ PE IX US closed with over 50 limited partners. The majority of our clients follow a long term investment program building a portfolio with annual commitments. eQ will bring a new European and US fund every alternate year. Furthermore, our clients have now access to investing in private credit markets. Our first Private Credit fund was founded with 92 MEUR on 31 March 2017 and the next one is scheduled for end 2018", concludes Jåfs.



eQ has a team of seven private equity professionals managing 4.5 billion euros of private equity assets with a very long experience.





eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 8.9 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.



More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.