Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-19 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 09.05.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN - Northern Horizon Capital 20.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2017 Government LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Annual General RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Dividend payment OLF1R Olainfarm RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Coupon payment date LHVB0725 LHV Group TLN 24A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Coupon payment date BIBB0210 Baltic International Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Dividend payment NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2017 Coupon payment date RTBB0225 Rietumu Banka RIG 17C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2017 Trading holiday TLN, RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Date Event Shortnam Issuer Market e ================================================================================ 09.05.2017 Public offering NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN - Northern Horizon Capital 20.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.05.2017 Public offering ABLV ABLV Bank RIG - 26.06.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.06.2017 Government LTGCB110 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction 27A Vyriausybe LTGNB110 27A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Annual General RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG Meeting rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Dividend payment OLF1R Olainfarm RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.06.2017 Coupon payment date LHVB0725 LHV Group TLN 24A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Coupon payment date BIBB0210 Baltic International Bank RIG 18A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.06.2017 Dividend payment NCN1T Nordecon TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.06.2017 Coupon payment date RTBB0225 Rietumu Banka RIG 17C -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.06.2017 Trading holiday TLN, RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1500 ExpressCredit RIG 20A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.06.2017 Coupon payment date EXPC1400 ExpressCredit RIG 18A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.