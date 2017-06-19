

19 June 2017



Alliance Trust PLC



TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES



The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ('the Company') announces that on 16 June 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 178,339 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 7.057897per share.



Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 354,073,927.



The above figure (354,073,927) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



