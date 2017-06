BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's home price growth slowed in May, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



House prices increased in 56 out of 70 cities in May. Prices remained flat in 5 cities and declined in 9. In April, prices had increased in 58 cities.



House prices in Beijing and Shanghai remained unchanged in May.



On a yearly basis, house prices advanced in 69 cities in May, as seen in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX