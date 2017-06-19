

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Monday after French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a decisive majority in parliamentary elections, sweeping aside established parties and giving the rookie president a mandate to push through reforms to reinvigorate the economy.



That said, uncertainty over Brexit talks and reports of terror attacks in London may keep underlying sentiment cautious to some extent.



As Britain and the EU begin tough Brexit talks later today, Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the country wants to strike 'a deal like no other in history'.



Police are investigating a potential terror attack after a white van driver ploughed into Muslim worshipers near a renowned north London mosque, leaving one dead and eight injured.



Asian stock markets are broadly higher while the dollar held firm as investors look to comments by New York Fed President William Dudley for clues on future monetary policy. Oil prices hovered near six-week lows on concerns about a supply glut.



In economic releases, the average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom dropped 0.4 percent in June from the previous month, marking the first monthly decline this year after a 1.2 percent increase in May, property tracking website Rightmove said.



Separately, a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed that British households' finance outlook worsened further in June.



U.S. stocks ended Friday's session narrowly mixed as investors digested another round of downbeat economic data and Amazon's deal to buy upscale grocer Whole Foods.



European markets eked out modest gains on Friday after Greece's creditors agreed to release the next tranche of funds to Athens and industry data showed European car sales bounced back in May.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.7 percent. The German DAX gained half a percent and France's CAC 40 index climbed 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.



