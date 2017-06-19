sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,10 Euro		+0,274
+1,38 %
WKN: 918594 ISIN: FI0009900336 Ticker-Symbol: LM3 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LEMMINKAEINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEMMINKAEINEN OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEMMINKAEINEN OYJ
LEMMINKAEINEN OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEMMINKAEINEN OYJ20,10+1,38 %