EXCHANGE NOTICE 19 JUNE 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES OF LEMMINKÄINEN CORPORATION TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Lemminkäinen Corporation published on 19 June, 2017 a stock exchange release where it announced that "The Boards of Directors of YIT Corporation ("YIT") and Lemminkäinen Corporation ("Lemminkäinen") announce to have agreed upon the combination of the two companies through a merger.The combination will be implemented as a statutory absorption merger whereby Lemminkäinen will be merged into YIT."



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Lemminkäinen Corporation to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2).



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 19.6.2017 OSAKKEET



LEMMINKÄINEN OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE



Lemminkäinen Oyj julkisti 19.6.2017 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "Lemminkäinen Oyj:n ("Lemminkäinen") ja YIT Oyj:n ("YIT") hallitukset tiedottavat sopineensa yhtiöiden yhdistymisestä sulautumisella. Yhdistyminen toteutetaan absorptiosulautumisena, jossa Lemminkäinen sulautuu YIT:hen."



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Lemminkäinen Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen kohdan 2.2.8.2 perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260