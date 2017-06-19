

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust Plc. (SCIN.L) reported Monday that its first-half return on ordinary activities before tax declined to 18.44 million pounds from 25.54 million pounds a year ago.



Return attributable to Shareholders fell to 17.73 million pounds from 24.79 million pounds a year ago. Total return per share was 19.20 pence, down from 23.82 pence last year.



Revenue earnings per share were 9.28 pence, down 8.3 percent from 10.12 pence a year earlier.



Income for the first half declined to 11.47 million pounds from 13.72 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its Board has declared an interim dividend of 5.50 pence per share, an increase of 4.8% from last year's 5.25 pence.



The Board also considers that income generated in excess of the requirement of the regular dividend should be distributed as a special dividend.



