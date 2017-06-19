

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) reported that on 16 June 2017, the Indian Income Tax Department issued an order to Vedanta Limited directing it to pay over any sums due to Cairn. Sums due to Cairn from VIL now total $104 million, including historical dividends of $53 million and a further dividend of $51 million after the merger of Cairn India Limited and VIL.



Cairn Energy said international arbitration proceedings are progressing in respect of the Group's claim under the UK-India Bilateral Investment Treaty. The Group is seeking full restitution for Treaty breaches resulting from the expropriation of its investments in India in 2014, the attempts to enforce retrospective tax measures and the failure to treat the company and its investments fairly and equitably.



The claim seeks damages equal to the value of the Group's residual shareholding in Cairn India Limited at the time it was attached (approximately $1 billion). The seat of the arbitration is The Hague in the Netherlands and final hearings for the tribunal are scheduled for January 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX