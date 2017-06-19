Popular Exhibition Space Includes Cutting-Edge Demos Showcasing the Impact of Mobile Technology; Partners include BICS, Cubic Telecom, HID Global, Huawei, Guiyang City Government, KT Corporation, myFC, PayPal, Qvantel and SI-TECH

The GSMA Innovation City will return to Mobile World Congress Shanghai for the fifth year, the GSMA announced today. The popular exhibition space invites visitors to experience how mobile-connected products and services are improving the lives of citizens, enterprises and governments in Asia, as well as around the world. This year's showcase explores a range of immersive, cutting-edge demonstrations from leading brands as well as start-ups, covering different sectors such as retail, transport, automotive and more.

"The City is always one of the biggest draws at Mobile World Congress and we are focused on ensuring that it reflects the latest developments in mobile technology," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. "We have a really diverse line-up of partners and a huge number of interactive demos and exhibits that will appeal to all different backgrounds and interest levels. We look to welcoming visitors to the Innovation City in Shanghai in just a few days, and then at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco later in the year."

The GSMA Innovation City, which is a key attraction at Mobile World Congress, will include interactive demonstrations from partners including BICS, Cubic Telecom, HID Global, Huawei, Guiyang City Government, KT Corporation, myFC, Paypal, Qvantel and SI-TECH, as well as from the GSMA's key industry programmes: Internet of Things, Future Networks and Identity. The GSMA will also showcase the mobile industry's leadership role in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The City includes a number of dedicated areas covering automotive and sports to test and try out new products, as well as a café and the GSMA Members Pavilion, showcasing how the GSMA supports its members in driving innovation.

Showcasing a Range of New Experiences

The GSMA partner experiences on display in the Innovation City include:

BICS

BICS, a global voice carrier and mobile data services provider will showcase its global solutions across messaging, fraud prevention and the Internet of Things.

CUBIC TELECOM

Cubic Telecom is driving the world forward with global connectivity solutions for leading automotive, PC and mobile brands. The company will be showcasing its eSIM technology, making LTE connectivity enablement even more efficient for global IoT device makers. Cubic Telecom provides top-of-the-line subscription management solutions that are compliant with the latest M2M specifications and guidelines for remote SIM provisioning.

HID

HID Global will showcase its latest mobile access technology, including its two-factor authentication solution that uses push notifications to allow financial and banking customers to authenticate access and transactions on their mobile device.

HUAWEI

Huawei will bring a new concept to the Innovation City called 'Cloud City', which will give visitors an opportunity to experience a number of industrial based demos across different services and applictions.

GUIYANG CITY GOVERNMENT

Guiyang City Government will provide details on its China International Big Data Industry Expo, which is the world's first big-data themed expo.

MyFC

Sweden's MyFC is a world-leading authority on micro fuel cell technology and develops portable, eco-friendly fuel cell chargers for mobile devices. They will demonstrate their latest portable fuel cell charger, the JAQ Hybrid.

PAYPAL

Visit PayPal, the leading global digital payment platform to find out how they connect local merchants and consumers with the global marketplace and empower them to sell and buy without boundaries.

QVANTEL

Qvantel will demonstrate how it is helping Communications Service Providers make a digital transformation with cloud-based BSS solutions.

KT CORPORATION

KT (Korea Telecom), a leading global communications company, will showcase its range of technologies that will lead in the development of 5G and the IoT.

KT will present its innovations in 5G and 5G related services as well as showcase its work with the start-up community.

As the official telecommunications sponsor of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, KT will also present winter sports-related advanced 5G technologies and services.

Si-TECH

Si-TECH will showcase its reliable cloud and big data services.

GSMA Programme Showcase

The GSMA and its partners will demonstrate solutions highlighting the impact of mobile technology through a number of engaging exhibits including:

United Nations Sustainable Development Goals - Find out how mobile is connecting everyone and everything to a better future and explore the 'SDGs in Action' app.

- Find out how mobile is connecting everyone and everything to a better future and explore the 'SDGs in Action' app. Connected Seal Meet Xiu Xiu the seal and learn how Mobile IoT technology is helping to monitor seals in their natural environment.

Meet the seal and learn how Mobile IoT technology is helping to monitor seals in their natural environment. Virtual Reality-Controlled Submarine Experience the power of 5G via a virtual reality-controlled submarine.

Experience the power of 5G via a virtual reality-controlled submarine. Burger Restaurant - Experience how RCS messaging enhances the experience of ordering and collecting fast food.

- Experience how RCS messaging enhances the experience of ordering and collecting fast food. Virtual Reality Winter Sports Simulator - Head to KT's stand to try out a virtual reality skiing experience.

- Head to KT's stand to try out a virtual reality skiing experience. Future Networks - Experience the future of operator networks with demos and experiences highlighting RCS and Messaging as a Platform and the potential of 5G.

- Experience the future of operator networks with demos and experiences highlighting RCS and Messaging as a Platform and the potential of 5G. IoT See how consumers and businesses can enjoy rich new services, connected by intelligent and secure mobile networks.

See how consumers and businesses can enjoy rich new services, connected by intelligent and secure mobile networks. Sports Zone - Get hands-on with some of the most innovative wearables and sports related products available today.

- Get hands-on with some of the most innovative wearables and sports related products available today. Connected Cars - Experience the future of the connected car, including a McClaren 570S Sports Car experience.

- Experience the future of the connected car, including a McClaren 570S Sports Car experience. Identity - Experience how the GSMA's Mobile Connect is fast becoming the identity solution of choice for a generation demanding security, privacy and convenience.

GSMA Innovation City Location

The GSMA Innovation City will be hosted alongside the main conference programme in Hall W3 Hall W3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. It will be open during Mobile World Congress Shanghai exhibition hours from Wednesday, 28 June through Friday, 30 June. For more information, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/gsma-innovation-city/.

