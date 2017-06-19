TYAN Highlights HPC and Cloud Platforms Featuring Upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family at ISC 2017

New 4U 8-GPU server platform to accelerate HPC and data analytics workloads

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, showcases its new HPC and cloud platforms based on the upcoming Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family this week in Frankfurt, Germany.

TYAN's next generation HPC computing platforms are based on the Intel Xeon Scalable Processor Family and are designed to satisfy the heavy computing workloads of big data and high performance data analytic applications. The FT77D-B7109 is a 4U dual-socket GPU server platform with dual PCI-E root complex topology supporting up to 8 Intel® Xeon Phi' coprocessor modules. It specializes in massively parallel workloads including scientific computing, genetic sequencing, oil & gas discovery, large scale facial recognition, and brute force cryptography.

The new HPC exhibits also include a 4U general purpose server, FT48B-B7100. This 4U dual-socket server platform features 7 PCIe slots and supports up to 4 Intel Xeon Phi coprocessor modules. It is an ideal building block for low cost switchless GPU servers or any number of applications which need a large number of I/O devices, such as industrial automation, video surveillance, or large scale video output.

"TYAN's HPC/GPU platforms have been proven within some of the world's largest datacenters and research universities," said Danny Hsu, Vice President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation's TYAN Business Unit. "By adopting the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable family, TYAN enables the datacenter to deliver workload-optimized performance, power efficiency, and hardware-enhanced platform features to address the emerging HPC market, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep neural network applications."

Powered by the upcoming Intel Xeon Processor Scalable Family, TYAN's new range of cloud platforms are optimized for data intensive workloads and virtualization applications to deliver extreme performance, density and scalability with power and cost efficiency.

The energy-efficient 1U GT75B-B7102 dual-socket server,supporting 10 hot-swap 2.5" drive bays(four of which can support NVMe U.2 drives),is an ideal platform for virtualization and in-memory databases like Apache Ignite. Adopting the same motherboard, the 2U TN76-B7102 dual-socket server supports up to 12 3.5" hot-swap drive bays, providing large storage capacity. The platform is designed for multiple application scenarios including technical computing and virtual machine deployment.