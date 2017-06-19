ICT HEALTH Wins '2017 UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year Award' at the Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ICT Health LLC was named '2017 UAE Healthcare IT Service Provider of the Year' at the Frost & Sullivan Middle East Best Practices Awards Banquet held on May 24th at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai.

ICT Health LLC provides a comprehensive array of integrated clinical and administrative solutions to leading healthcare service providers in the UAE. ICT Health is set to empower digital health communities through its distributed healthcare solution offering, which caters to entire ecosystem of healthcare and is essential for patient safety and coordinated care.

Accepting the recognition, Mr. Fareed Al Hinai, Vice Chairman, ICT Health LLC said, "On behalf of my team, I would like to thank the jury, Frost & Sullivan & all our client partners for being awarded as the best HealthIT company in the UAE 2017. This recognition reflects our track record constructed upon best practices gained from various enterprise solution deployments across GCC.

Extending his hearty congratulations to ICT Health on winning the award, Mr. Sandeep Sinha, Vice President, Transformational Health Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, "2016 has been a very successful year for ICT Health. The company has demonstrated a growth rate of nearly 47% across the GCC and proves to be one of the preferred choices of leading healthcare providers in the UAE.

Frost & Sullivan Awards recognises companies across sectors for outstanding achievement for superior leadership, technological innovation, and customer service.

ICT HEALTH is the preferred choice of dynamic care delivery organizations, looking to empower their care practices & operations with smarter technology accelerators that result in improved outcomes. The 100+ care delivery centers across India, Middle East & Africa utilize the company technology and services to improve key performance indicators relevant to their care operations. www.icthealth.com

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, and emerging economies?

