Leidos Receives Contract Award from Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Company to Provide Systems Testing to New Customer in the United Kingdom

RESTON, Virginia, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, was awarded a contract by the United Kingdom's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to provide User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to systems and solutions before they are implemented by the ministerial department. This is a 12-month Digital Outcomes and Specialists, Crown Commercial Service contract supporting the United Kingdom. Work will mainly be performed in London, UK.

Under the contract, Leidos provides end-to-end management of UAT including defining, implementing and managing the UAT master framework; defining and creating test plans and scripts; managing test execution; and maintaining audit trails throughout testing. The work supports Defra, the United Kingdom's government department responsible for safeguarding the natural environment, supporting the UK's world-leading food and farming industry, and sustaining a thriving rural economy.

"This contract award highlights our agile approach and skills in test assurance," said Bill Krampf, Leidos senior vice president of United Kingdom and Europe. "Through our efforts with Defra we look forward to building our relationship with this key ministerial department and expanding our relationship with the government of the United Kingdom."

