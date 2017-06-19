Former CEO and Chairman of EMC Corporation will advise the venture firm and support its portfolio companies as they scale globally

83North, the international venture capital firm with operations in Europe and Israel, today announced the appointment of Joe Tucci as a Special Advisor.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005026/en/

Joe Tucci (Photo: Business Wire)

Until September 2016, Tucci was the CEO and Chairman of EMC. He joined EMC in 2000 and led it to become one of the world's leading and most respected technology companies. In 2016, EMC merged with Dell, a global IT company. The deal was one of the biggest technology mergers in recent history and valued EMC at $67 billion. Tucci stepped down from the organisation following the closure of the deal. Today, he is the Co-CEO and Co-Chairman of GTY Technology Holdings and the Chairman of Bridge Growth Partners.

"I have previously worked with the partners at 83North and I believe in their approach to venture investing," said Tucci. "I am keeping a close eye on the areas they invest in globally, many of which are going through massive inflection points of innovation. I am looking forward to sharing my experience and advising their portfolio companies."

"We are thrilled to have Joe join us as an advisor," said Gil Goren, General Partner at 83North. "I worked under Joe's leadership for many years at EMC and I am certain he will make a significant contribution to our firm and portfolio. Scaling companies is a tough task, and very few leaders have done it to the extent Joe has achieved at EMC. His experience and network will add significant value to 83North and we look forward to working together."

83North is a global venture capital firm with a simple focus backing exceptional entrepreneurs that create category-leading global companies. Notable past and present investments include market leaders such as Just Eat, Hybris (acquired by SAP), ScaleIO (acquired by EMC), Social Point (acquired by Take2), Celonis, Guardicore, iZettle, Payoneer, Via, Actifio and Zerto.

83North recently closed its fourth venture fund at $250 million. With offices in Tel Aviv and London, the fund is operating globally, managing over $800 million, and investing in companies created by European and Israeli entrepreneurs.

About 83North

83North started life as Greylock IL, an affiliate fund of Greylock Partners. Today, 83North is an independent firm investing in European and Israeli entrepreneurs. 83North is committed to help build global leading companies, with more than half of its portfolio companies having operations in the US.

Visit www.83north.com and follow @83NorthVC on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619005026/en/

Contacts:

Touchdown PR for 83North

Hannah Finch

+44(0) 1252 717040

hfinch@touchdownpr.com