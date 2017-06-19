Run an IoT Business Across Europe Faster With WARP NB-IoT Program

KRAKOW, Poland, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

hub:raum (the Deutsche Telekom startup incubator) wants to move communication with "things" to a new level. Therefore, it has recently launched the WARP NB-IoT program dedicated to startups and growing companies that can join a unique NB-IoT network and improve humans' lives and commercialize projects across Europe.

According to the McKinsey Global Institute, the Internet of Things could have an annual economic impact of $3.9 trillion to $11.1 trillion worldwide by 2025. What's more, it is predicted that the IoT installed base will increase by about 15 to 20 percent annually through 2020[1].

NB-IoT is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) radio technology standard dedicated for Internet of Things devices. It is open, independent of any company and works on licensed frequency band which belongs to mobile operators that ensures high certainty and service quality. The huge benefit of NB-IoT include long battery life, short data rates, deep indoor penetration by signal, multitude devices connected by cell, worldwide standard, plug&play installation, high-security level, and of course, low cost. Best examples of NB-IoT solutions are optimization of controlling systems of street lights, metering, parking places or waste management and also an entirely new way of tracking assets, bicycles or pets. In fact, the limits of using this technology do not exist.

WARP NB-IoT is powered by hub:raum, a part of Deutsche Telekom's ecosystem. It is a chance for companies to introduce or develop their ideas at Narrowband-IoT area, even if it used different low power solutions before. WARP NB-IoT helps by acceleration, prototyping and implementation to the market with a solid background of expert knowledge and strong product. What's more, startups may count on an appealing blend of benefits including potential investment from hub:raum, as well as financial support for the Pilot Project, access to the exceptional NB-IoT live network, technical support for prototypes and a chance to make a trial deal with real customers as well as commercial implementation. Deutsche Telekom will roll-out NB-IoT in eight countries: Germany, the Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia and Croatia so it will be an opportunity for startups to implement their solutions for clients on those markets. So far, in the NB-IoT Prototyping Hub program, DT's has successfully trialled with customers 16 products and head up further (pre-)commercial tests and implementations.

WARP NB-IoT is a program dedicated to startups and growing companies having products or working prototypes across various areas, for example smart cities, smart tracking, smart industries, smart health, smart agriculture or smart property. The application form is available on http://www.bit.ly/ApplyToWARPNB-IoT. The deadline for the application is until July 17th, 2017.

About hub:raum

hub:raum, the incubator of Deutsche Telekom, offers various programs and formats that aim to create business opportunities between the startup eco-system and Deutsche Telekom. In addition hub:raum selectively invests in early-stage startups that have a strategic fit to Deutsche Telekom's business and innovation priorities.

