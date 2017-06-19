IN(3D)USTRY Fosters Widespread Adoption of 3D Printing Across All Industries

BARCELONA, Spain, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The second edition of IN(3D)USTRY From Needs to Solutions, which will be held from 3 to 5 October in Hall 3 at the Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue, will present the best success stories made possible thanks to the application of advanced and additive manufacturing in four industrial sectors (Automotive, Aeronautics, Retail and Health).

IN(3D)USTRYwill feature the participation of companies such asSonyandAdidas(Retail),Seat(Automotive),Tractivus(Health) andThales Alenia(Aeronautics) who will share their experiences and the results achieved through the application of advanced and additive manufacturing. They will also present their future challenges to the event's exhibitors, large manufacturers of such machinery and actors in the value chain of this emerging sector.

The show's director, Miquel Serrano said that"IN(3D)USTRY is aiming to be the meeting point for identifying the challenges posed by companies from the automotive, aeronautics, retail and health sectors and the solutions offered by all the players, from printer manufacturers to software developers and the creators of robots, for example."In addition,Fira de Barcelona's event and theLeitatTechnological Center are the founding members of Hybrick, a business accelerator, launched in 2016 for projects that are based on this technology.

The event will feature the IN(3D)USTRY Arena, the show's large innovation area which was a great success at the previous edition. This will be the setting for the various talks and presentations provided, and will include an exhibition of all kinds of products from next-generation 3D printers to the manufacturers of machine tools, and all the companies that are part of the advanced and additive manufacturing value chain.

IN(3D)USTRY 2017 also features the prestigiousReshapeawards, a competition that aims to promote the use of wearable technologies. The members of the jury will include the Dutch 3D textile designer, Cecilia Raspanti; the American artistic creator, Grace Jun, and the Scottish architect, Adrian Welch, who will participate also as speakers.

With the aim of bringing advanced and additive manufacturing to all industrial sectors, the 2017 edition will be held as part of Barcelona Industry Week, made up ofExpoquimia, dedicated to the chemical industry,Eurosurfas, the surface treatment event,Equiplast, dedicated to the plastics industry andIoT Solutions World Congress, on the industrial Internet.

