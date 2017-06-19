Net Insight AB: Net Insight partners with Ericsson to offer end-to-end media contribution solutions to the broadcast industry

Stockholm, Sweden - Net Insight, the leading provider in media transport and resource scheduling, has announced a strategic partnership with Ericsson to offer broadcasters a range of end-to-end video processing solutions based on Net Insight and Ericsson media contribution products and services. A key aspect of the partnership will see Net Insight offer H.264 and HEVC (high-efficiency video coding) capabilities to its Nimbra portfolio.

H.264 and HEVC are increasingly vital for delivery of live premium content over bandwidth constrained networks. With the Nimbra family of media service routers and video appliances, together with Ericsson's contribution codecs, a fully managed end-to-end media contribution solution can be offered to the broadcast market, catering to the needs of live media production today and in the future.

The partnership means that Ericsson's H.264 and HEVC solutions would be fully managed under the Nimbra Vision management system and through ScheduALL® for end-to-end orchestration, workflow automation, and customer self-provisioning.

"By combining Net Insight's Nimbra portfolio with Ericsson's video processing portfolio, we can jointly offer end-to-end solutions for software defined, orchestrated and quality assured media processing (and delivery) that will meet the needs of tomorrow's broadcast requirements today," said Gall Le Garrec, Head of Global Channel Sales, Media Solutions at Ericsson.

"With full end-to-end orchestration and management through Nimbra Vision and ScheduALL, broadcasters will benefit from the operational excellence that Net Insight is renowned for," said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. "Together with Ericsson, we unlock the true potential of software defined media production. Automation and orchestration of end-to-end media workflows offers real business value to the broadcast industry."

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net (https://netinsight.net)

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who provide customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com (http://www.ericsson.com).

