

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro climbed against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Monday.



The euro firmed to 124.49 against the yen, its strongest since June 5.



The single currency hit 4-day highs of 1.1208 against the greenback and 1.4729 against the aussie, from early lows of 1.1189 and 1.4672, respectively.



Extending early gains, the euro advanced to a 5-day high of 1.0908 against the Swiss franc.



Reversing from an early nearly 2-month low of 1.5341 against the kiwi, the euro edged up to 1.5430.



The euro that closed Friday's trading at 1.4791 against the loonie rose to 1.4825.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 126.00 against the yen, 1.14 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc, 1.49 against the loonie, 1.56 against the kiwi and 1.49 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX