

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,583,435.87 10.8025



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,434,155.64 14.4703



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 784,450.78 17.3736



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,626,175.07 16.8349



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,726,934.01 9.9658



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2400000 USD 23,918,784.07 9.9662



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,638,575.28 13.3239



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,070.20 14.1462



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,211,140.74 16.9154



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,601,929.12 17.0708



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,672,393.65 11.9448



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3080000 USD 55,143,132.07 17.9036



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,308,798.63 19.4004



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 51,935,843.47 17.9709



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,571,108.36 14.8218



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 316,053.91 15.0502



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,338,451.29 16.1259



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,343,858.82 18.6647



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,326,501.60 16.5



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,557,333.91 10.7416



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,305,178.84 18.6427



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 303,083.86 18.9427



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,745,753.20 18.983



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 16/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,228,065.87 17.2164



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,227,924.24 17.2156



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,446,392.67 14.029



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,330,459.02 17.6945



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,099,914.55 15.1413



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,175,562.10 10.2924



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,179,432.10 18.1362



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,013,231.60 15.1123



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 241,419.45 16.0946



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 980000 GBP 5,673,022.38 5.7888



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,944,748.87 18.9795



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,048,358.56 16.1286



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,859,772.31 14.3059



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,612,519.31 17.894



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 303,424.72 18.964



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,721,019.41 19.0822



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,573,488.00 19.3115



