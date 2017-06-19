Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 19/06/2017 / 15:02 UTC+8 *EM EXPANDS FURTHER IN ASIA; ESTABLISHES PERMANENT PRESENCE IN BEIJING* EM, the leading financial and corporate communications agency for emerging markets clients, is delighted to announce that it has established a permanent presence in Beijing with the appointment of Laura Luo, formerly business reporter of China Global Television Network (CGTN). Laura will join Anna Glikman who has been running EM's operations in Asia out of Hong Kong for the past 2 years. Laura joins EM after 6 years working as a business reporter on China's main English language TV station, focusing primarily on business, economics, finance and technology. Laura's high profile feature interviews at CGTN included such heavyweights as AIIB head Jin Liqun (during his CIC post), Fosun Group chairman Guo Guangchang and China's agriculture tycoon Liu Yonghao. Before going into journalism, Laura worked in finance, working as a performance and risk management analyst at National Australia Bank. Tom Blackwell, CEO of EM, said: "Laura is a spectacular addition to the EM team and a very exciting step forward for us in Asia. Already, under the leadership of Anna, we have managed to establish an unrivalled offering for Russians in Greater China, having helped the likes of Aeroflot, Central Bank of Russia, ILIM, Moscow Exchange. Laura takes our offering to a new level, giving us expanded reach into Chinese media, and an extensive network among senior Chinese business executives and government officials." Laura Luo added: "I have had a chance to watch first hand EM's expansion into China, and have been impressed by the speed at which they established themselves among the top Chinese media as the go-to agency for all things Russia. At the same time, I am excited about EM's longer-term strategy in Asia. There is definitely a gap in the market for this kind of high-quality emerging-market-focused international offering. I look forward to working with the EM team to take advantage of what represents for us an immense growth opportunity." Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=VCYXKSKHBK [1] Document title: EM Expands Further in Asia; Establishes Permanent Presence in Beijing 19/06/2017 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=850a53a9923f4c76918b7139fd600f90&application_id=583901&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 19, 2017 03:02 ET (07:02 GMT)