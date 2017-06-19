Company announcement No 31/2017- 19 June 2017





On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 444,009 297.07 131,900,279.05 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 June 2017 5,848 308.27 1,802,784.01 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 June 2017 4,659 307.60 1,433,088.37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 June 2017 4,828 311.54 1,504,116.09 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 June 2017 3,291 311.85 1,026,302.30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 June 2017 903 314.38 283,882.79 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 463,538 297.60 137,950,452.61 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 605.225 shares, corresponding to 1.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



