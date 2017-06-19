Aabenraa, Denmark, 2017-06-19 09:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 1 March 2017 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 664m. The share buyback commenced on 2 March 2017 and will be completed by 31 December 2017.



The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:



Number of VWAP Gross value shares (DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement 1,052,000 256,323,610.00 12 June 2017 14,000 240.72 3,370,080.00 13 June 2017 12,000 243.05 2,916,600.00 14 June 2017 12,000 245.52 2,946,240.00 15 June 2017 13,000 242.81 3,156,530.00 16 June 2017 14,000 244.63 3,424,820.00 Total over week 24 65,000 15,814,270.00 Total accumulated during the share 1,117,000 272,137,880.00 buyback programme



Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.



Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,918,936 own shares, equal to 2.73% of the Bank's share capital.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635623