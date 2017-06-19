EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 19, 2017 SHARES



ORION CORPORATION: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 187,133 A-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Orion Corporation as of June 20, 2017.



Identifiers of Orion Corporation's share:



Trading code: ORNAV ISIN code: FI0009014369 Orderbook id: 35362 Number of shares: 37,266,346



Trading code: ORNBV ISIN code: FI0009014377 Orderbook id: 35363 Number of shares: 103,991,482



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE, 19. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET



ORION OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Orion Oyj:n A-osakkeista B-osakkeiksi muunnetut 187 133 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Orion Oyj:n B-osakkeiden kanssa 20. kesäkuuta 2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014369 id: 35362 Osakemäärä: 37 266 346



Kaupankäyntitunnus: ORNBV ISIN-koodi: FI0009014377 id: 35363 Osakemäärä: 103 991 482



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260