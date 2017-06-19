Orion Oyj: 187,133 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares



ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JUNE 2017 at 10.50 a.m. EEST

187,133 Orion Corporation A shares converted into B shares

In accordance with Section 3 of the Articles of Association of Orion Corporation, 187,133 A shares have been converted into 187,133 B shares. The conversion has been entered into the Trade Register on 19 June 2017.

The total number of shares in Orion Corporation is 141,257,828 which, after the conversion, consists of 37,266,346 A shares and 103,991,482 B shares. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 849,318,402.



Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

