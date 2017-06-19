ESISC: "Germany and Nuclear Power: Who Lives by the Sword, Dies by the Sword"

BRUSSELS, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Regardless of the migrant crisis taking place in the country, the German economy expanded at the fastest pace in five years in 2016 and maintains its momentum this year. Bigger economy means bigger energy consumption and the article "Germany and Nuclear Power: who lives by the sword, dies by the sword" by Genovefa Etienne and Claude Moniquet of ESISC focuses on the details of German ambiguous energy policy.

The so-called "Energiewende" plan to shut down German nuclear reactors by 2022 notwithstanding Chancellor Merkel's statement, that Germany would boost its nuclear production, was widely promoted by the German authorities seeking for electoral support. In combination with the huge tax on processing the nuclear fuel, this has led to a gradual wilting of German nuclear power sector.

However, The Federal Constitutional Court has recently judged the law to be effectively unconstitutional and obliged German government to pay 6.3 billion euro compensation.

"The Social Democrat Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks has indeed labelled the decision as a "resounding slap in the face" for the governing coalition. More accusations are likely to come when the payments will have to be made: therefore, the Chancellor risks to see his energy legacy damaged ahead of the next electoral call."