INVISIO (IVSO) has received an order for its communication and hearing protection systems valued approximately SEK 16 million from the US army's modernization program TCAPS. This is the third order from the customer during the second quarter. The total value of the three orders amounts to approximately 25 MSEK. Deliveries are planned for the later part of 2017.



TCAPS, the Tactical Communication and Protective System, is one of the world's largest modernization programs for hearing protection and communication. Run by the US Army and PEO soldier, the program approved and implemented INVISIO's product solutions in 2013 to reduce the risk of hearing loss and improve the wearer's communication potential.



The orders were via INVISIO's local reseller TEA.



